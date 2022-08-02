Part 2: The Cities

As refugees make their way across the border and into the cities, the landscape for human traffickers is changing.

The latest figures from May show Warsaw is home to around 300 thousand refugees, causing a 15 percent jump in the city’s population.

The sophistication of human trafficking networks in Eastern Europe are only complicating matters. The UN’s Office on Drugs and Crime found well-established criminal networks operating between Ukraine, Europe and Central Asia.

The UNODC global database shows in 2018 – Ukrainian victims were identified as trafficked to 29 countries. half were identified in Russia, and a quarter in Poland.

“To meet the needs of refugees flooding the citiesm shelters are popping up to provide temporary food and housing," Megan Jones, a Waco college student volunteering to help refugees in Poland. "We’re heading to meet the Unbound team at one of these shelters – they’ve been volunteering there – it’s about 20 minutes outside of town.”