Watch Now
NewsProtection Crisis: The Fight Against Human Trafficking

Actions

Part 3: Online

25 News anchor Breanna Molloy goes overseas to witness the battle against human trafficking and those from Central Texas working to stop it.
Posted at 1:10 PM, Aug 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-02 17:13:52-04

Anti-trafficking organizations are warning of another shift – traffickers moving online. According to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, many Ukrainians are using social media to look for help, which also reveals important information about themselves as well.

Reporting by the Associated Press shows, Polish police arrested at a man and charged him with assaulting a 19-year-old Ukrainian woman he lured over the internet.

In Norway, police charged another man with raping a 17-year-old refugee who was lured through social media.

Google trends reveal another disturbing pattern: online searches for terms like “Ukrainian porn” and “Ukrainian escort” spiked across multiple languages and multiple countries shortly after the conflict started in February.

"How we can fuel this crisis from half a world away," Dr. Kerry Burkley with the Heart of Texas Human Trafficking Commission asked. "Demand. Demand is everything.” 

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019