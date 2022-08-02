Part 3: Online

Anti-trafficking organizations are warning of another shift – traffickers moving online. According to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, many Ukrainians are using social media to look for help, which also reveals important information about themselves as well.

Reporting by the Associated Press shows, Polish police arrested at a man and charged him with assaulting a 19-year-old Ukrainian woman he lured over the internet.

In Norway, police charged another man with raping a 17-year-old refugee who was lured through social media.

Google trends reveal another disturbing pattern: online searches for terms like “Ukrainian porn” and “Ukrainian escort” spiked across multiple languages and multiple countries shortly after the conflict started in February.

"How we can fuel this crisis from half a world away," Dr. Kerry Burkley with the Heart of Texas Human Trafficking Commission asked. "Demand. Demand is everything.”

