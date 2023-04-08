Watch Now
'Opossum Queen' describes viral moments wrangling animal out of Texas bar

Posted at 9:49 PM, Apr 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-07 23:23:33-04

NACODOCHES, Texas — There’s a video that has gone viral of a Texas woman carrying an opossum out of a bar by the tail.

“What happened in that video closing time at local bar a opossum wandered in closing time," said Jessica White about finding the marsupial at Banita Creek Hall in Nacodoches. "Someone said 'is that a opossum?' Yeah it is let me take that out.”

On the way out, she’s getting a lot of attention – but she says she just did the first thing that came to mind.

"It was one of those things not much thinking," White said. "There’s a possum he has to get out of the bar.”

White said she took the animal outside the bar and set him down by a creek.

"He just walked away like what just happened,” White said.

The opossum wasn’t amused, but thousands on social media are – even network news stations reached out to her.

"I'm blown away," White said. "But the amount of traction is overwhelming.”

Many on social have dubbed White, the "Opossum Queen" for her bravery handling the animal inside the packed bar.

