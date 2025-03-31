Trump doesn’t rule out third term despite constitutional limits

WASHINGTON (KXXV) — The 22nd Amendment of the Constitution prohibits a third term, stating, “no person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice." However, former President Donald Trump did not dismiss the idea of pursuing one during an interview.

Trump's comments have sparked debate over constitutional limits and future political ambitions.

“You have to start by saying, I have the highest poll numbers of any Republican for the last 100 years,” Trump said. “We’re in the high 70s in many polls, in the real polls, and you see that. And, and you know, we’re very popular. And you know, a lot of people would like me to do that."

Franklin Delano Roosevelt remains the only U.S. president elected to more than two terms, passing away three months into his fourth. While early presidents followed George Washington’s precedent of serving only two terms, FDR’s tenure led to a constitutional amendment enforcing the limit.

Donald Trump, the second president in U.S. history to serve non-consecutive terms, is on track to become the oldest commander-in-chief upon completing his second term in January 2029 at age 82.

