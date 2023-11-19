'We want to bring everybody together': Local organization feeds community

WACO, Texas — People in Waco were able to grab a free meal at True Vine Worship Center.

True Vine held their 10th Annual Feed the Community Fall Festival this weekend.

Volunteers were handing out plates of smoked chicken, green beans and all the Thanksgiving fixings.

The pastor of True Vine said their mission is to give fellowship and provide for the community.

“What we trying to do is build a better community, we want to bring everybody together, not just one section. We want to bring everybody together, sit down and eat together. This is Thanksgiving, we want to share what God has blessed us with,” Pastor Donald Brown said.

True Vine Worship Center does food giveaways every third Saturday of each month.