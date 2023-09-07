Waco police seeking suspect after deadly early morning shooting

WACO, TX — Waco police are searching for a suspect Thursday morning, after an early morning shooting leaves a man dead.

Officers responded to the area of North 20th St. and Colcord Ave. around 4 a.m. Thursday.

Police say a suspect fired multiple shots, killing a man in his late 30s.

Investigators are still on scene trying to piece together what happened.

No details about a possible suspect have been released.

Police say this was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

