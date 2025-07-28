UPDATE: Two killed in fiery wreck on I-35 in Troy

TROY, Texas (KXXV) — The Troy Police Department has confirmed two died in the fiery crash Friday night on I-35 near mile marker 306.

Troy Police Department responded to reports of a collision around 9:30 p.m. According to a release from police, a tractor-trailer left the northbound roadway and began traveling on the grass.

The tractor-trailer hit the main barrier and entered the southbound lanes of the interstate, hitting four other vehicles. Fuel spilled from the crash then caught fire. Another nearby tractor-trailer caught fire as a result, in addition to the other vehicles involved.

"The City of Troy gives our condolences to all the families affected," reads the release. "We intend to respect the privacy of the deceased persons."

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Troy police were assisted by Temple police, the Bell County Sheriff's Department, Texas DPS, Troy VFD, Temple Fire & Rescue, TxDOT, and Temple EMS.