Fatal multi-vehicle crash on I-35 in Troy causes highway closures

TROY, Texas(KXXV) — A major multi-vehicle crash happened on Interstate 35 near Main Street (Exit 306) after 9:30 p.m. this evening, leaving several vehicles involved and resulting in confirmed fatalities.

The Bell County Sheriff’s Office, Troy Police, and the Temple Police Department were among the first responders to arrive at the scene. Support was also provided by the Texas Highway Patrol, as well as fire departments from both Troy and Temple. Temple EMS was on site to assist with injuries.

There was a large fire followed by an explosion.

Drivers are advised to seek alternative routes, as I-35 will remain closed to facilitate emergency operations.

Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.