Troy ISD nearing enrollment limit, property rates could increase in future

Fred Roberts is a home owner and he's noticing the growth in Troy first hand.

"I don't mind the growth, just use the property tax to make the city better or else temple is going to keep expanding," Fred Roberts said.

"We're ok for now but then you get into the very near future and then we'll be looking at some needs for additional facilities," Superintendent Neil Jeters of Troy ISD said.

As of now almost every classroom from kinder to 12th grade in the district is nearing the maximum 22 per classroom.

This comes as an issue for the near future as Troy is continuing to add more subdivisionsto accommodate more people flocking to our community.

"Probably in the next year or two we'll be establishing some committees and looking at our needs in terms of growth and being able to provide the facilities that will meet those needs," Jeters said.

But how is Jeters and his team going to tackle this task?

"We do have a demographic study that's being completed," Jeters said.

"We have the capacity to increase the tax rate and then as we see our appraisal values go up and up and up then we're generate some capacity to sell some bonds and build some facilities," Jeters said.

Although taxes may jump in the the future — "I don't mind the increase in property tax if it goes to where it's supposed to go," Roberts said.