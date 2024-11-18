Troy's rapid population growth is leading to more subdivisions meaning more business for local shops

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

"Thank you Jesus I can comfortably pay all the bills now because kids are enrolling now," said local business owner, Alexus Vidaurri.

Alexus can live comfortably now knowing the City of Troy is seeing a rapid growth in population.

"Every day is a new face in Troy," said Vidaurri.

Alexus bought Little Loves Learning Academy seven months ago, but it was a rough start.

"At first, when I moved in, I was like, how am I going to pay rent and the groceries with only 20 kids enrolled," Vidaurri said.

However, some recent statistics show new hope for businesses in our community.



Around 3,800 people live in the City of Troy as of now, but it is expected to surpass the 4,000 mark by next year.

There has been a 52.1% growth in population from 2000 to 2020 and a similar growth from 2020 to now.

New subdivisions and possibly a grocery store in the future are expected but have not yet been confirmed.

"Our job as a city is to make a friendly environment for businesses where they find this a good place to be, and that's done by ensuring our services are friendly for growth," City Manager Gary Smith said.

From 2000 to 2020, the population went from 1,400 to 2,400 people.

However, a check of those totals from 2020 shows that the numbers are now pushing 4,000.

That's around a 50% increase, proving that Troy as a whole is growing faster than ever before.

"And it's a blessing that new housing and subdivisions because once you buy a house in Troy, you won't find another house that's up for sale," said Vidaurri said.

Alexus lives in one of the newer subdivisions and is shocked by how fast the market is moving. This has proved beneficial since, in the past three months, she's seen her academy max out the enrollment numbers.

"The houses wouldn't even be going and the sign in the front would say sold that quickly," Vidaurri said.

And there's no sign of slowing down since "there's still growth coming to Troy and it's not going to stop," Smith said.