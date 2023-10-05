Texas retired teachers push for cost of living adjustment increase

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — The November election is just over a month away, and one of the propositions that will be on the ballot is Prop. 9.

For the first time in 20 years, retired teachers could see an increase in their retirement check.

Since 2004, no public school retiree has received a cost-of-living adjustment — now, some local retired teachers are pushing for change with a pension increase.

“I retired 16 years ago, and my granddaughter started four years ago at $10,000 more than I made when I retired after 27 years,” Shade said.

Retired Waco teacher Merrikay Shade says salaries have gone up, but retirement hasn’t.

It’s been that way for the past 20 years, but this year is different.

“The money’s there — there’s no tax increase. It’s just lying there," Shade said.

Retired teachers are asking for a cost of living adjustment — an increase in their monthly retirement check.

The $3.3 billion price tag would come from the states general revenue fund.

“The state was very, very fortunate to be able to have this extra money this go around,” Gerald Brewer said.

Retirees will receive a two, four, or six percent cost of living adjustment depending on their retirement date.

Those who retired on or before Aug. 31, 2001 will see the biggest increase.

“If you’ve lived on a set salary for 20 years, you realize that inflation has grown, groceries are more expensive," Brewer said.

"Electricity is more expensive, gas is more expensive. Everything has gone up," Brewer said.

Gerald Brewer taught at Waco ISD and at Baylor University. He’s been in education for more than 40 years, and has been retired for 14. When he first started teaching, he was making $6,000 a year.

“People that retired before 2001 have a much lower income compared to those who are recently retired,” Brewer said.

Roy Stone taught for more than 30 years, and if Prop. 9 passes, he’ll get a two perfect increase, which would come out to about $70.

“Any amount, I think, is a win for the state of Texas, and a win for Texas teachers — at least it’s a step in the right direction,” Stone said.