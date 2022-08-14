Watch Now
Teen charged with murder of Killeen woman visiting son's grave in March

Killeen Police Department
Christian Lamar Weston, 17, accused of killing Yolanda N'Gaojia on March 22
277254487_5607351692628069_1598176228692460494_n.jpg
Posted at 8:17 PM, Aug 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-13 21:20:28-04

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen police identified a 17-year-old as a suspect in the murder of Yolanda N'Gaojia on March 22.

Police have arrested Christian Lamar Weston for N'Gaojia's death. N'Gaojia, 52, was shot on March 22 while visiting her son's grave on what would've been his 22nd birthday at Calvary Baptist Church Garden of Memories Cemetery in Killeen. She would later die from her injuries later that evening.

Weston is being held without bond and was also arraigned on a separate charge of unlicensed carrying of a weapon with a bond of $5,000, officials said. Weston will be transported to the Bell County Jail.

N'Gaojia's son, Amir, died on January 1.

The investigation is ongoing.

