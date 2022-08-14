Teen charged with murder of Killeen woman visiting son's grave in March

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen police identified a 17-year-old as a suspect in the murder of Yolanda N'Gaojia on March 22.

Police have arrested Christian Lamar Weston for N'Gaojia's death. N'Gaojia, 52, was shot on March 22 while visiting her son's grave on what would've been his 22nd birthday at Calvary Baptist Church Garden of Memories Cemetery in Killeen. She would later die from her injuries later that evening.

Weston is being held without bond and was also arraigned on a separate charge of unlicensed carrying of a weapon with a bond of $5,000, officials said. Weston will be transported to the Bell County Jail.

N'Gaojia's son, Amir, died on January 1.

The investigation is ongoing.