Killeen investigating shooting on SH 195, lanes closed

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen police are investigating a shooting Tuesday afternoon that injured one victim on State Highway 195.

Police said the shooting occurred around 5 p.m. in the 13000 block of SH 195. Southbound lanes on SH and 2484 have been closed due to the current investigation.

"Please find alternate driving routes," said police. "The scene is active and this is all the information we have at this time."

The condition of the victim is currently unknown. There is no known suspect disclosed at this time.

This story will be updated with more information.