'People want to seek out minority owned business': Cha Community hosts annual BIPOC market

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — Cha Community was packed full of people today for their 2nd annual “Black, Indigenous and People of Color market”

15 local business owners attracted a huge crowd inside Cha Community.

There were candles, cards, earrings, coffee and boba.

Owner of cha community, Jaja Chen, believes minority businesses are under represented, which is why she offers this opportunity for other small business owners to shine.

“For us as a small business ourselves who had popped up five years ago we just know how much it matters and makes a difference when it comes to having spaces to showcase your goods,” said Jaja Chen.

Jessica Jimenez Muhammed was one of the vendors at the market, and she tells us there’s nothing else in the community like this pop up.

“There’s lot of places for people to shop small here in Waco but clearly there’s a space where people want to seek out minority owned business so seeing the turn out every time is always my favorite.

For those of you hoping to snag some of those goodies, Cha Community will be hosting another BIPOC market in April.