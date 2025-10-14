Multiple counties enact burn bans

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) — Multiple counties across Central Texas and the Brazos Valley have burn bans in effect - Bosque, Hill and Brazos counties.

Bosque County

The Commissioner's Court voted Tuesday to enact a burn ban in Bosque County due to dry weather conditions.

Brazos County

The Brazos County commissioners also voted on Tuesday to enact a burn ban.

Hill County

The burn ban in Hill County went into effect on Tuesday for unincorporated areas for 30 days, unless extended by the commissioners.

But the Hill County burn ban does not apply to welding, cutting, or grinding operations in which outdoor burning of vegetative material caused by welding, cutting or grinding if burning is not malicious or intentional and the following provisions are followed:



Wind speeds must be no more than 20 miles per hour while performing welding, cutting, or grinding operations outside of approved barriers or enclosures.

Each site in which the welding, cutting, or grinding operations are taking place must have the ability to call 911 for emergency response.

A dedicated fire watch person must attend each welder, cutter, or grinder or any activity that causes a spark.

A minimum of one (1) 2A-20BC fire extinguisher or pressurized water source is required to be on-hand per fire watch person.

If an emergency exists where welding must be performed outside these provisions, the County Judge, the Emergency Management Coordinator, a Peace Officer, and/or the Fire Chief may issue a temporary exception to the Order, along with any requirements necessary to reduce the hazards associated with such activities.

The Hill County burn ban does not prohibit outdoor cooking when the following provisions are followed:



All outdoor cooking must be attended to at all times by a responsible party.

The responsible party must have the ability to call 911 for emergency response.

A minimum of one (1) 2A-20BC fire extinguisher or pressurized water source is required to be on-hand at all times.



Burleson County

Burleson County commissioners issued a county-wide burn ban on Oct. 9 that is in effect for 90 days.