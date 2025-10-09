Burleson County issues burn ban

BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — The Burleson County commissioners court issued a county-wide burn ban on Thursday.

The burn ban is in effect until County Judge Keith Schroeder determines circumstances no longer require the order.

The commissioners court ordered a ban on all outdoor burning or outdoor burning of trash, brush or open camp fires for 90 days from the date of adoption, Oct. 9, 2025.

This order does not prohibit outdoor burning activities related to public health and safety that is authorized by the Texas Natural Resource Commission for firefighter training; public utility, natural gas pipeline or mining operations; harvesting of agricultural crops; county citizen's collection stations; outside cooking in proper pits; participation in the NCRS land clearing program; or brush burning on case by case basis with the Emergency Management Coordinator's written approval.

Violation of this burn ban is a Class C misdemeanor that is punishable by a fine that can't exceed $500.