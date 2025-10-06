Outdoor burning temporarily banned in Bell County under emergency order

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — A week-long burn ban begins Tuesday evening in Bell County.

Bell County Judge David Blackburn issued an emergency order Monday, prohibiting outdoor burning across the county.

The burn ban is effective Tuesday, October 7 at 8 p.m until Tuesday, October 14 at 8 p.m.

The judge cited a recent surge in grass and wildland fires. According to Bell County Emergency Management, 42 incidents were reported in the past seven days.

The ban could be extended. The Bell County Commissioners Court will review the status during its scheduled meeting on October 14.