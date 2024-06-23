Watch Now
Man crashes car into vacant home in Waco, police pursue on foot

The man drove the wrong way down Valley Mills Drive
Posted at 8:24 PM, Jun 22, 2024

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — A crash and foot pursuit held up traffic in Waco early Saturday evening.

Waco police said a man was driving recklessly on West Waco Drive, before heading north on North Valley Mills Drive in the wrong direction.

Then, he clipped another car before crashing into a vacant home and taking off on foot.

Waco police brought out their K-9, and after a short period of time they found the suspect near the crash and arrested him.

Officers said no one was injured.

25 News is working to find out more information. This article will be updated as more details are provided.

