Local families gather on Colcord Avenue for Halloween tradition

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — It was a busy night on Colcord Avenue, as the city shut down 21st Street all the way through 25th Street.

“I’ve never seen anything like this in my life, this is definitely a treat for Waco,” Chris Ingram said.

Chris Ingram moved to Colcord three years ago, and he’s still getting used to the 3,000 plus trick or treaters that show up every year.

“It’s a cross section of all types of people, socioeconomic ethnicity," Chris Ingram said.

"It’s the best of what Waco has to offer, and we really appreciate what Waco has to offer."

Halloween on Colcord has been a tradition for more than 30 years — it’s only getting bigger with food trucks, and a DJ, kids can grab candy from more than 30 homes.

Chris Allen had over 2,700 pieces of candy this year, he says it’s a collective effort from the community.

“I was responsible to go to four profit business in the community," Chris Allen said.

"Pray Co. Pawn gave us about 500 pieces of candy, Habitat for Humanity gave us about 500 pieces of candy."

For Allen, this is more that just handing out candy, it’s about making kids feel special.

“For us to tell kids, you’re worthy, you’re loved, life doesn’t always treat you 100%, but for one night of the year, you can go and get what you want,” Allen said.

Sanger Heights Neighborhood Association is able to block off the streets and create a safe environment for kids with a grant from the city.