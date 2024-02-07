Local college tuition goes down for dual enrollment students

WACO, Texas — A new house bill gives students who attend high school and college a financial break.

25 News talked to McLennan Community College about the big impact it can have on your wallet.

Cooper Bennett is a dual enrollment student.

“It’s definitely a difficult curriculum, but it’s preparing me for the major curriculum I’m going to take next semester," Cooper Bennett said.

For students who take college courses while in high school, House Bill 8 is helping them especially those who are economically challenged.

If a high school student is on free or reduced lunch, they won’t have to pay for tuition, fees or education during dual enrollment.

"If they filed in the eighth grade and they are now in high school, they fall under assistance," said McLennan County Community College VP of Instruction, Dr. Fred Hills.

If they’re not on free or reduced lunch, House Bill 8 lowered their dual enrollment charges by $6 to $71 a semester hour.

McLennan Community College supports 26 different school districts.

Dr. Hills has been going around to let others know about the free dual enrollment opportunity.

“We’ve heard from partner schools and they think they’re going to have more students to do it," Dr. Hills say.

Dr. Hills says more students like Cooper Bennett should enroll in college while still in high school.

“Two years after you graduate from high school, you can have a bachelor’s degree and no or little debt — we’re excited about it because it gives more kids more opportunities."

The $71 fee also applies to private school students and home-school students.