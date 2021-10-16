Lawmaker: Man who found missing toddler after 4 days ‘helped avert … terrible tragedy’

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas — The man who helped find a Grimes County toddler who was missing for four days is being honored by state lawmakers.

State Representative Cecil Bell issued a resolution honoring Tim Haflin.

Halfin helped find 3-year-old Christopher Ramirez on Sunday after returning home from Bible study.

According to Halfin, he believes God told him he was capable of finding the boy.

The boy was recovered shortly after and only experienced symptoms of mild dehydration.

According to the resolution, Halfin “helped avert what could have been a terrible tragedy.”

“The House of Representatives … hereby honor Tim Halfin for his assistance in the safe return of a missing child and extend to him sincere best wishes for the future,” said Bell in the resolution.

The boy has since been reunited with his mother and was even able to attend her wedding ceremony just a week after being found.

