'Happily ever after': Christopher Ramirez attends marriage ceremony of his mother almost one week after their reunion

A Texas judge married the mother and stepfather of 3-year-old Christopher Ramirez on Friday.

Christopher's mother, Araceli Nunez, married Jose Angel Gallegos who was initially her common-law husband, according to Sgt. Martha Smith with the Grimes County Sheriff's Office.

The day that Christopher went missing, his mother said she had called the judge to set up an appointment to get married, according to Smith. The couple had to postpone after her son went missing. Now almost one week after their reunion, Ramirez is pictured joining in on his mother's "happily ever after".

Sergeant Smith's family joined Christopher and his family after the ceremony for a celebration meal that his mother cooked.

Harris County Justice of the Peace Judge, Precinct 4, Lincoln Goodwin said he was honored to perform the ceremony. Goodwin said the moment was particularly special because the couple's toddler, Ramirez, attended.

"Today was a great day!" said Goodwin." I had the honor of performing the marriage ceremony of Aracely and José."

Ramirez headlined local and national news last week after he was missing in the woods for four days. The 3-year-old was first reported missing on Oct. 6 after his mother claimed he disappeared after reportedly chasing a dog.

The family was reunited with the lost boy, on Saturday, Oct. 9, in a homecoming that many called a "Miracle in Grimes County."

"Today was a gift and gave many reasons to celebrate!" said Goodwin.