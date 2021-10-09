Miracle in Grimes County: 3-year-old boy found safe after missing for 4 days

A missing Grimes County child has been located safe and sound after being reported missing for four days.

Christopher Ramirez, 3, has since been reunited with his mother and transported to Texas Children's in The Woodlands for further medical evaluation.

When initially examined, CHI St. Joseph medics determined Ramirez to only be experiencing mild dehydration.

Forty-eight different agencies took part in helping find Ramirez, an effort that lasted for over 70 hours.

Ramirez was first reported missing on Oct. 6 after his mother claimed he disappeared after reportedly chasing a dog.

