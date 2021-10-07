Two dozen law enforcement agencies assisting in massive search for boy in Grimes County

PLANTERSVILLE, Texas — A 3-year-old boy is still missing in Grimes County and a massive search team is assisting in locating him.

Two dozen law enforcement departments are assisting in the search for 3-year-old Christopher Ramirez.

Ramirez was last seen at approximately 1:30 p.m. in the 10000 block of Deer Park Lane in Plantersville, Texas.

Along with a strong law enforcement presence, dog searches and drone searches are underway in an effort to find the boy.

Authorities say the forest canopy is very thick, making it hard to search even with search and rescue helicopters.

The boy's family said they were unloading their car when he began playing with a neighbor's dog and disappeared chasing the dog into the woods.

Sheriff Don Sowell said the boy was last seen wearing a lime green shirt, unidentified shorts, and red Mickey Mouse shoes.

According to the Amber Alert Network of the Brazos Valley, the boy is 3 feet tall, with brown hair, and brown eyes.