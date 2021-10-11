PHOTOS: Grimes County 3-year-old returns home after going missing for 4 days

Christopher Ramirez, 3, had a true hero's homecoming with a law enforcement escort home from the hospital. Ramirez went missing last Wednesday when he chased after a neighbor's dog into the woods and didn't return.KXXV
