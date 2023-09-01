'Its about family': Westfest brings local community together

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — Music, dancing, food, and carrying on Czech traditions is what Westfest in West, Texas is all about.

“The hardest part is unloading and getting set up," said Westfest attendee, Michael Recek.

"Once you’re done, I mean you’ve got all these people here."

Recek has been coming to Westfest since 1976 — he's from West, but now lives in Austin. He’s traveled back home every year.

“You’ll see people you have not seen in years here. The rest of it is the food and dancing, its just great fun," Recek said.

Bart Baker who travels from Alvarado for Westfest, met Recek at the festival 25 years ago. They’ve been friends ever since.

“The people that we’ve met here just welcomed us as if we were a part of the community — I guess we are once a year," Baker said.

Once a year since 1989, The Knights of Columbus come together baking their signature beerbread.

“Beer is associated with Czechs, I mean, Czechs like their beer,” said Rick Vrbas.

Rick Vrbas runs the beerbread making operation. This is a process that involves heating beer, mixing, baking dough, and a whole crew of people.

“It’s really gratifying for us members when we have people come up to our booth and they tell us this is the reason they come to WestFest," Vrbas said.

Knights of Columbus volunteer, Darren Sinkule, says the tradition is all about carrying on Czech culture.

“It’s about family — there’s a saying called "Vse rodinne," which means "Everything Family," and that’s what we are here," Sinkule said.