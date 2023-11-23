'It all started with hats': Local business owner collaborates with Ariat

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — A local business that got its start selling clothing pieces with designs that go against the status quo is now branching out with the help of big name brands like Ariat.

“It all started with just wanting to make cool hats,” Hunter Harlow said.

Sendero Provisions is a clothing brand that stemmed from a Baylor graduate school project.

“Our friends liked it and we got good at social media and doing digital ads, and then it just slowly took off from there,” he said.

Hunter Harlow is the man behind the outdoor inspired fashion wear, and he’s planted his business right here in Waco.

“Being Baylor grads, loving Waco, and really wanting to invest in the growth of Waco as a whole. We thought it was special to be doing that here in Waco,” he said.

Harlow and his teams creative and unique approach is what causes his designs to stand out.

“I don’t know I can describe it as we just listen to Willie Nelson music and drink Lonestar and that’s the direction for all of it,” Harlow said.

And that non-traditional look is what caught the eyes of big name brands like free people, urban outfitters, and now western wear staple, Ariat.

“We just kind of took what we thought Western wear was and like traditionalism in that sense and spun it upside down and that equals Sendero,” he said.

Harlow is planning to open up a Sendero Provisions storefront in Downtown Waco at the Hotel Herringbone which is set to open early next year.