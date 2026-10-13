Young man's death leaves community searching for answers

CHINA SPRING, Texas (KXXV) — The body of Waco native Isaiah Terrell was found in a pond on Monday. Now, the community is questioning how this all happened.

A day after the body of 27-year-old Waco native Isaiah Terrell was found, community members are devastated by the news. Early Sunday morning, the family of Isaiah said the La Vega High School graduate went missing after going out with a friend.

The family said Isaiah was in the Lake Waco Golf Club area asking for help in the early hours of Sunday, help they said they wished he had received.

On Monday, our 25 News reporter talked to the family before they learned about the passing of Isaiah, who called his actions unusual.

“This is not something Isaiah does; this is a nightmare," said Isaiah's grandmother Patricia Gatline.

Several neighbors were also saddened by the news of Isaiah, with many questioning how this happened.

One local viewer wrote on our Facebook page asking how Isaiah ended up in the area, and another said that, due to the time and hour he knocked on doors asking for help, there must have been a need.

Our 25 News reporter Chantale Belefanti went to China Spring to talk to neighbors. Several nearby residents said they questioned how Isaiah got up in the pond.

Other neighbors familiar with the pond said the area is barely used for fishing or recreation purposes and the water isn’t deep.

Law enforcement said as of now there is no update on what led up to Isaiah’s death.

While Isaiah’s family isn’t ready to talk, many people are keeping the family in prayer.

One neighbor dedicated an entire post to pray for the family, and several others offered their deepest condolences.

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