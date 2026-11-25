MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — With Black Friday just around the corner, holiday deals could push some shoppers deeper into debt.



NerdWallet reports Americans are set to spend over $800 on gifts during the 2026 holiday season.

"Avoid the impulse shopping or the impulse trips. Take advantage of sales when they’re available," said Bill Dendy, a CPA.

“Cool Whip, our eggs, pistachio Jell-O to make pistachio pudding," said Kimberly Klaras, a local shopper.

Kimberly Klaras is your everyday shopper. She’s shopping for food and will soon have to shop for gifts this holiday season.

But she doesn’t plan to go into debt over the holiday season.

“I’m pretty good about overshopping. I do less, but if I go without a list, then I overshop, but I pretty much like having a list," said Klaras.

Between the rising cost of living and everyday expenses, holiday shopping could put an additional strain on some household budgets. While holiday deals may be tempting, overspending could leave shoppers dealing with even more debt well into the new year.

NerdWallet reports Americans are set to spend over $800 on gifts during the 2026 holiday season. One financial strategist said consumers are expected to spend about one trillion dollars overall this year, the highest ever. He said consumer debt is about the same.

“This is the same time that consumers are carrying about $1.3 trillion of credit card debt, and the credit card debt interest rates are really high 20-30%. So, with these high interest rates, it costs them more to carry the debt than ever before, but they’re still spending the money," said Bill Dendy, a financial strategist.

He said there are ways to keep from going into debt when buying gifts.

“It’s a great time to go ahead and make the list of what we can afford to do, what we can do. Avoid the impulse shopping or the impulse trips. Take advantage of sales when they’re available," said Dendy.

And Dendy, with seven grandkids, Klaras is doing just that.

“Sometimes you kinda have to pick and choose. Things that you need more than want are kinda like educational stuff, clothes, and things like that," said Dendy.

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