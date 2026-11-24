BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — On Monday, the Bosque County Commissioners Court held a meeting and discussed renegotiating tax abatement for a data center.



“There’s no transparency, and I think we should have a say in what’s being negotiated," said Bill Wren.

Monday’s Bosque County Commissioners Court meeting left some residents with more questions than answers as commissioners discussed a possible tax abatement – otherwise known as tax breaks - involving data centers.

“I’m not against data centers. I do feel like we’re being taken advantage of," said Bosque County resident Bill Wren.

Bill Wren, a Bosque County resident, wants more answers from Bosque County Commissioners.

“There’s not any transparency, and I think we should have a say in what’s being negotiated," said Wren.

Monday’s Bosque County Commissioners Court meeting left some residents with more questions than answers as commissioners discussed a possible tax abatement – otherwise known as tax breaks - involving data centers.

Commissioner Gary Laridon explained that cutting the tax break for data centers from 30% to 15% would mean the county would save more in taxes.

However, the discussion left some attendees confused.

Among those in attendance was resident Bill Wren, who shared his concerns about the discussion and the lack of clear answers.

“Agenda item 21 was very vague, and we filled up this courtroom today, and they weren’t going to take any appropriate action on the item. So, we’re in here with vague information, sitting through all their agenda items, and we come through with ‘oh I just wanted to talk about it’," said Wren.

Another resident who attended the meeting said he understands that commissioners don’t always have all the answers.

“I believe they have given enough, but there are other questions that some people have asked, and they just don’t get answered, but it’s probably something they can’t answer," said Danny Ragsdale, a resident.

Commissioner Gary Laridon said the topic was not intended to be confusing. He said the process has steps.

“To explain the opportunity because it will be a road to travel. Legally, we couldn’t have done anything with it. There are timely postings that have to happen," said Commissioner Gary Liardon, Bosque Commissioner for Pct. 4.

And the benefit.

“So the amount we were giving back would be half of what it is with the agreement we're at today. The more important things with these new agreements are some of the other mechanisms that can lead to tax rebates for residential property owners, things like that," said Commissioner Liardon.

25 News reached out to Texas State Technical College, listed as a community partner with the data center, but we have not heard back. During the meeting, the commissioners did not take action on the tax abatement issue.

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