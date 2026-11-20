MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — With Thanksgiving just around the corner, many of our neighbors are heading to the grocery store to prepare for the holidays. The cost of food has become an expense for some families.



The report states that the cost of a 10-person dinner has increased by 6% since 2025.

The report lists turkey and ham as some of the most expensive items this year.

“I look to spend about $300 and $400," said Ronnie Thompson, a McLennan County resident.

“This is like $47 bucks right here. So, you’re talking about $90 right there for two things of oil. And then you get the turkey right here, and you get turkeys for an average of $20," said Thompson.

He said shopping for Thanksgiving this year is more expensive than last year. He said he spent about $200 on Thanksgiving in 2025.

He plans to deep-fry turkey, and his pockets are feeling the burn…

“So relatively it’s going to be small this year; it’s not a big celebration like it used to be because of the economy," said Thompson.

And he’s right. The American Farm Bureau reports that Thanksgiving for the average family will cost more this year. The report states the cost for a 10-person dinner has increased by 6% from 2025.

The report goes on to list turkey and ham as some of the most expensive items this year.

Another shopper said she isn’t spending a lot on Thanksgiving because of one change.

“I spent less this year than I did last year. I spent more money last year because I hosted at my house," said Georgia Amos, a resident.

Thompson said some people may choose to have a smaller gathering to save money.

“A lot of people are saying I have to go to work the day after Thanksgiving, so I’m just going to downsize to something small right there because they have to go to work the next day, and it’s between buying gas or going to work," Thompson said.

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