HILLSBORO, Texas (KXXV) — The City of Hillsboro is looking towards the future, with the city expecting its largest 500-home subdivision ever within five years.

25 News reporter Chantale Belefanti sat down with City Planning Director Richard Reinhardt to find out more.

He said a developer approached the city looking to buy several acres of land.

“That is a three-phase subdivision that totals 519 single-family lots. Phase one is 156 lots, unlike any growth that we have ever really seen here in the city," said Richard Reinhardt, planning director for the City of Hillsboro.

Reinhardt said the subdivision -- known as the Somerset Edition already has some buyers. He said this year alone he’s approved around 75 new site plans for single-family homes, a number he’s never seen before.

“Previously, the record was in 2021 with 56. So, we’ve already surpassed that, and there’s still a month and a half left of 2026 where that number can continue to grow," said Reinhardt.

Some businesses in Hillsboro said they're seeing more customers due to the city's current growth.

One of the new businesses in town did say they’re seeing a lot of people come in daily. Another business owner said for the past three months he’s seen more and more people buying from his shop.

Meanwhile, the city is trying to help drive the expected boom.

“Now we’re starting to see more population growth, but until this year our population remained kinda stagnant, but our city limits grew out three times. So it’s really important to think about, well, kinda how we're growing, where we're growing, and be a little proactive in where that growth can be," said Reinhardt.

With more people moving to Hillsboro comes the need for more services like water...which the city is already discussing.

“There is a new water line that has been constructed from the water tower at Hill College to help with the water pressure by the time you get to the location where this subdivision is, to make sure they’ve got the pressures that are required as per TCEQ, said Reinhardt.

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