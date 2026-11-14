Residents raise concerns over Wortham Bend Road in China Spring

CHINA SPRING, Texas (KXXV) — A few weeks ago, viewers shared their concerns about road safety. Many of expressed worries about Wortham Bend Road and the changes needed to make it safer.



“Maybe more traffic lights, but yields are supposed sometimes to take the place of traffic lights, so people don’t really follow a yield as much as even a stop," said Brooke Maul

"There is a resurfacing project scheduled for this roadway that is currently entering its final design phase," TXDOT said.

“People act like this is a city area," said Brooke Maul, a China Spring resident.

Brooke Maul’s attention is on Wortham Bend Road. Like many residents, she isn’t a fan of how the road is structured.

She knows there’s a big problem that needs to be addressed.

“The traffic is getting very unsettling during certain times of the day, especially the evenings," said Maul.

Back in August, 25 News reported on safety concerns along Wortham Bend Road after a resident reached out to me about what they believed were dangerous driving conditions.

Fast forward to October, our reporter Chantale Belefanti was back on Wortham Bend Road, this time covering a deadly crash that claimed the life of 38-year-old Ericka Ruiz.

Following that tragedy, the community shared concerns about the roadway.

One viewer said she conducted her own traffic signal study and submitted her findings to the Texas Department of Transportation, along with possible safety improvements. Her suggestions included installing a traffic signal and lowering the speed limit, which would impact Wortham Bend Road and Flat Rock Road.

Another viewer expressed concerns about speeding, claiming some drivers travel 70 mph or faster along Wortham Bend Road, where the posted speed limit is about 65 mph.

Meanwhile, a China Spring resident of 13 years said he's unsure what changes would make a difference. He believes some drivers will continue to break traffic laws regardless of what safety measures are put in place.

And Maul also has something to say about the safety concerns.

“Maybe more traffic lights, but yields are supposed sometimes to take the place of traffic lights, so people don’t really follow a yield as much as even a stop," said Maul.

We reached out to TXDOT and here's what they shared:

“TxDOT reviews every fatal crash in the Waco District. Our team will review both crashes when we receive the detailed reports. At that time, it will be determined if any additional traffic measures may be warranted. Additionally, there is a resurfacing project scheduled for this roadway that is currently entering its final design phase."

While the department failed to provide further information about the projects and the completion date, Maul, like many, is afraid of what could happen until then.

“I do fear for more people’s lives out here on these roads," said Maul.

Follow Chantale on social media!