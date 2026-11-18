HILLSBORO, Texas (KXXV) — The proposed Provident data center has now pulled out of its agreement to come to Hillsboro.



“They’re taking a lot of the farmland, and I’m not happy about that," said Sheila Brazil.

In August 2026, the city announced that Provident no longer had the property under contract.

“We’re going to have to pay their water and their electric bill, and I don’t think that’s fair," said Shelia Brazil, a Hill County resident.

In this case, Sheila Brazil thinks less is best. Brazil, a Hill County resident, said that with Provident Data Centers backing out of coming to Hillsboro, she’s completely okay with it.

“They’re taking a lot of the farmland, and I’m not happy about that," said Brazil.

According to the City of Hillsboro, the city's economic development corporation entered into a contract with Provident in September 2024 for the potential sale of approximately 300 acres. In August 2026, the city announced that Provident no longer had the property under contract.

“That contract on the land, everything before close is a matter of due diligence. So they were going through their processes to see whether the project could come to fruition. There’s a lot of uncertainty, statewide, around data centers, and at the time they were in a month-to-month contract extension period and decided to terminate," said Jessica Trew, the executive director for the Hillsboro Economic Development Corporation.

Trew explained that the initial contract for Provident was for nine months to complete its due diligence. Afterwards, she said the company started asking for contract extensions.

Trew said she’s unsure why Provident ended the contract. 25 News reached out to Provident Data Centers, but we have not heard back.

TA Smith, the founder of the Texas Coalition Against Data Centers, said he’s not sure what to believe.

"Everyone keeps saying Provident is backing out… are they? They might have backed out on paper; they may have publicly backed out, but have they actually left?" said TA Smith, founder of the Texas Coalition Against Data Centers.

But Provident may not be the only data center backing out on projects. Data Center Watch reports at least 75 data center projects worth billions were blocked or delayed in the first quarter of 2026.

Smith said regardless of the reason, this is good news.

“At the moment it gives you a sigh of relief, but again next month it’s a different story and that same company…there’s nothing against them coming back...here’s a new proposal with a new zoning board committee," said Smith.

Trew said the EDC isn’t for or against data centers, and the property once sought by Provident cannot be used for farmland.

Brazil said whatever comes to Hill County can impact many people.

“And we care about what comes up, what comes here, and what’s going to affect us," said Brazil.

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