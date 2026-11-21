CHINA SPRING, Texas (KXXV) — China Spring Park is now open to the public. Several China Spring neighbors said they’re happy to have a park with a lot of features finally.

“I feel like it’s well built and it has a lot of activities," said Melana Webb, an 11-year-old from China Spring.

Webb and her friends have a park to go to in China Spring, and it’s new.

“There are some parts in our neighborhoods that we can play on, but they’re not fun like this… this is amazing. This is something I would want to come to a lot," said Webb.

The almost 90-acre park located off Flat Rock Drive features a splash pad, playground, basketball court, trail, bathrooms, and more.

The City of Waco Mayor Jim Holmes and city officials opened the approximately $8 million dollar park with a ribbon-cutting. Mayor Holmes said the park is very much needed.

“This community has needed a park for some time, and it’s sort of a park desert in this part of the city, so opening this kind of park, and this kind of space and amenities is just super," Holmes said.

And the kids agree.

“The trail over there feels like you’re playing Mario Kart but in real life," said Adrian Andrade of China Spring.

And the best part about it is that it’s on our street," said Jamie Muskrat of China Spring.

“It also brings people together because they get to hang out and talk and actually communicate, whether being on the phone or texting, "said Lyla, a China Spring resident.

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