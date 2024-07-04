Woodway Public Safety Department hosts Fourth of July parade

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“Well, we’re here to celebrate Independence Day, and freedom and all that that means — our family, the sunshine,” said local pastor, Byron Cutrer.

“I pastor here at the church and it’s just wonderful to be a part of the community and to be neighbors, and to celebrate that.”

The Woodway Public Safety Department puts on their Fourth of July parade every year — the event is about bringing the community together to celebrate our independence.

25 News spoke with some of our neighbors before the event.

“We’re excited, we come every year,” said Woodway resident Ellen Watson.

“We have a family member that is a Woodway police officer, and I grew up in Woodway, so we come out just to continue supporting,”

“Just getting to see everybody and the community with people throwing candy back and forth and standing in their yards,” Woodway resident Kendall Williams said.

“I’ve been coming since I was really little with my family, so this is a big memory for me,”

Along with free snow cones and balloons, neighbors could meet police officers and tour firetrucks at the event.

25 News asked Woodway Police why they decide to host the parade every year.

“We’ve done this parade for decades upon decades, it’s just grown every year,” said Woodway Police’s Chief Khalil El-Halabi.

“It’s just a great way to show our appreciation for our community and also our nation."

Congressman Pete Sessions attended the Woodway parade along with some Central Texas neighbors.

“Today’s a great big birthday bash, an opportunity to wave the flag, smile, be proud of who we are, and knowing that American exceptionalism is important in the world."

