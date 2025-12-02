Women's privacy bill and new school testing bill become law December 4

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — There are 14 new Texas bills becoming law this week on December 4.

Let’s take look at two of the bigger talkers around the state which are SB-8 and HB-8.

Women's privacy bill and new school testing bill turn into law December 4th

HB-8

House Bill 8 replaces STAAR testing with three shorter tests throughout the school year that take a closer look at student progress.

Waco's State Representative Pat Curry weighs in.

“My personal opinion is and having witness this with my own children is that too many school districts are teaching, have been teaching to the STAAR Test as opposed to teaching to learn subject material." He continued, “And when the teachers give the test, which is well before the end of the school year, they don’t seem to be having a curriculum that goes on from there to continue learning all the subject matter that needs to be learned.”

25 News Bobby Poitevint followed up and asked, "So sounds like pretty much getting back to the basics, back to education instead of focusing on the testing so much?" and Rep. Curry responded, “Correct.”

While most of HB-8 takes effect on December 4 an additional part takes effect next year on September 1.

SB-8

Now let’s take a look at SB8 also known as the Texas Woman’s Privacy Act or "bathroom bill".

It looks to protect women — who are assigned a woman at birth — in private spaces such as government offices and in women’s domestic violence shelters.

Once a law, If establishments are found in violation they could face thousands of dollars in fines and penalties.

Reports show critics argue this bill puts transgender people in danger and cisgender people in danger of being falsely accused.

Bobby asked, “How does one police something like this?”

Rep. Curry responded, “Again it takes the public to do that, right, and the law is you can’t do it. The DAs will prosecute it if you do. Law enforcement will be looking into it but the public’s gotta tell them about it. Law enforcement's not everywhere all the time but you know there are cameras just about everywhere and just about in every hallway. So consequently it can be pretty easily proven.”

Dozens of Texas bills go into law between December and January and the 25 News team will be taking a deeper look into them so stay here with us for the full coverage.

