WATCH: Texas Senate meets to discuss 'bathroom bill'

Texas 'bathroom bill' raises concerns among transgender community
Tyler Dupnick
Senate Bill 7 would require Texans to use bathrooms matching their biological sex.
AUSTIN, Texas (KXXV) — The Texas Senate is scheduled to meet on Tuesday to discuss Senate Bill 8, the "bathroom bill."

The bill reading by the Senate will have amendments made by the House of Representatives after they debated the bill and more than a dozen motions for amendments on Thursday.

Watch the Texas Senate meet here:

Senate Bill 8 - Relates to the designation and use of certain spaces and facilities according to sex; authorizing a civil penalty and private civil right of action.

State Representative Angelia Orr, District 13, is one of the sponsors of this bill, and faced hours of debate and criticism during Thursday bill reading in the House.

