WATCH: Texas House of Representatives to discuss screwworm resolution, other legislation

AUSTIN, Texas (KXXV) — The Texas House of Representatives are set to meet Thursday to discuss several bills, as well as a resolution regarding the screwworm threat in the state.

Legislation on the agenda for a second reading are: Senate Bill 8, House Bill 7, House Bill 15 and House Bill 265. The House reconvenes at 1:30 p.m.

Senate Bill 8 - Relates to the designation and use of certain spaces and facilities according to sex; authorizing a civil penalty and a private civil right of action.

House Bill 7 - Relates to prohibiting the manufacture and provision of abortion-inducing drugs, including the jurisdiction of and effect of certain judgments by courts withing and outside the state of Texas with respect to the manufacture and provision of those drugs, and to protections from certain counteractions under the laws of other states and jurisdictions; authorizing qui tam actions.

House Bill 15 - Relates to certain files maintained by a law enforcement agency regarding certain employees of that agency.

House Bill 265 - Relates to governmental oversight of youth camps, including youth camp rules, duties and the advisory committee.

The House Resolution members will discuss is HCR 13, which urges the federal government to take immediate action to slow the spread of the New world screwworm in Texas.