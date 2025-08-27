The Texas House of Representatives pass House Bill 8 to replace the STAAR test

HEWITT, Texas (KXXV) — During the second special legislative session on Tuesday, lawmakers passed House Bill 8 which replaces the STAAR test with three separate tests by a 78 to 58 vote.



The House voted to eliminate the STAAR test

The new tests will take effect during the 2027/2028 school year.

During the second special legislative session on Tuesday, lawmakers passed House Bill 8 — replacing the STAAR test with three separate tests by a 78 to 58 vote.

The force behind the elimination of the statewide test is the Bell County state representative. Brad Buckley.

“It reforms our Texas assessment programs and strengthens the state's accountability while creating greater transparency, oversight, and ultimately predictability in the public schools. Members of our form have seen the system as broken and have resolved to sue the state over these issues," said Bell County State Rep. Brad Buckley.

The new tests will be administered at the beginning, middle, and end of every academic year. While advocates believe it provides teachers with more time to create their lesson plans, opponents have several concerns.

“I think we all can agree that this bill is too big. No one on the floor understands it, and if you do, you’re one of maybe three people, and I am not necessarily one of them. Beyond that, the amendment makes it even more confusing, and if you’re being honest, you don’t understand it," said State Rep. Diego M. Bernal, District 123.

“Under this bill, the TEA will now also create the beginning of the year and the middle of the year. Currently, it restricts contracts with private vendors for those beginning-of-the-year and mid-year assessments," said State Rep. Gina Hinojosa, District 49.

In response to the vote, Midway ISD issued 25News with this statement:

"Midway ISD is closely monitoring the Legislature’s discussion on potential changes to the state’s assessment system. Regardless of the outcome, our focus remains the same—delivering high-quality instruction and supporting student growth. Should a new system be adopted, we will work alongside our teachers, students, and families to ensure a smooth transition. If not, we will continue preparing students for success as we currently do."

