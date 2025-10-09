The City of Waco is looking to ban eight-liners from local businesses

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Eight-liners, electronic gaming machines, are something city officials want removed from local businesses in Waco.



Eight-liners were banned in the City of Bellmead.

Some local residents in Waco don't believe eight-liners cause issues; instead, they’re viewed as stress relievers and social interaction devices.

“For me personally, when I work a 13-hour shift, it’s like a wind down for me," said Taylor, a Waco resident.

Taylor, a Waco resident, said eight-liners are a stress reliever for her. Taylor, who didn’t want to reveal herself, said she’s against the City of Waco possibly banning eight-liners, electronic gaming machines that are similar to slot machines.

“From dealing with my clients, whatever issues they’re going through that bounce off of me, I have to be their punching bag for," said Taylor.

At a meeting last month, the City of Waco began discussing the possibility of banning eight-liners. At that time, the city proposed changing an ordinance to prohibit amusement redemption machines, also known as devices, from local businesses.

At the meeting, Waco Police Assistant Chief Mark Norcross stated that it’s not unusual for businesses with 8-liners to receive five times the number of calls as a regular convenience store.

"Even more telling, though, is the number of cases that of a normal operation. When I’m talking about cases, I’m talking about guns, shootings, and sometimes murders," said Norcross.

25 News reporter Chantale Belefanti talked to the manager of T and Z Food Mart, who said he’s hasn't experienced those things, but he said there are benefits to slot machines.

"Back in the day, they stopped slot machines. The city went down, money went down. Everybody was trying to get away from Waco to play somewhere else in Ft Worth or Dallas," said Mohahut, manager of T and Z Food Mart.

Waco would not be the first Central Texas city to ban eight-liners; the City of Bellmead took this action back in May.

The City of Bellmead provided 25 News with the following statement:

"The City of Bellmead continues to take proactive steps to strengthen our community and uphold the law. The elimination of 8-liners represents our commitment to maintaining a safe, transparent, and family-friendly environment for our residents and businesses. The City and Council remain focused on encouraging economic development and preserving the quality of life for Bellmead citizens. We appreciate the cooperation of our citizens, law enforcement, and community partners in helping make Bellmead a better place to live and work." - City of Bellmead

But Taylor said no one group of people use the eight-liners.

“Just as many people in urban communities frequent these as much as middle-class and above areas frequent these as well," said Taylor.

