City of Bellmead to consider ordinance banning 8-liners, gambling machines in line with state law

BELLMEAD, Texas (KXXV) — Bellmead city council members are considering a ban on 8-liners and other gambling machines, which would align local regulations with state law. Some business owners worry about the impact on their livelihoods.

On Tuesday's agenda, the city council began considering an ordinance regarding coin-operated machines and indoor amusement facilities, specifically targeting 8-liners.

The amendment to the current code of ordinances would align local regulation of gambling machines with Texas state law.

According to the Texas State Law Library, 8-liner machines are electronic devices that resemble slot machines. A person wins by matching symbols in one of eight lines.

Some local business owners have been advocating to keep their machines.

"The 8-liners give a form of entertainment, people don't want to come in just to drink," said George 'Bill' Mitchell, owner of Last Chance Bar said.

25 News spoke with owners of the Last Chance Bar on New Dallas Highway last month, who told us the machines were an important part of their business model.

"We had the 8-liners in here that brought in entertainment. A lot of the patrons come in during the day, especially in the morning. We will have 4, 5, 6 people here in the daytime just to come in and hang out with my bartender and play the 8-liner," said Mitchell.

The couple says their bar has taken a financial hit since they had to remove their machines this year due to issues with the current ordinance.

"The day shift has dwindled to nothing. My main manager has had to take on another job because she can't make it because she can't get any tips without customers," he said.

If approved, the new ordinance would prohibit the operation of specific gambling machines within city limits.

The city says the amendment recognizes the Texas Supreme Court's decision that 8-liners are illegal in Texas and adds language to the current licensing provisions for coin-operated machines that specifically defines a gambling device.

Bellmead's city manager told 25 News the final ordinance will be decided on next month.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

