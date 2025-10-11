Highway dedication ceremony held for fallen Falls County deputy

FALLS COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Deputy Matt Jones died on Oct. 11, 2019. Six years later, the Falls County Sheriff's Office is honoring him again and keeping his memory alive.

Highway 7 is now a memorial highway for Deputy Matt Jones.

Deputy Jones was struck while trying to help a motorist who slid off the road in the rain.

The sheriff's office is also creating a mural of Deputy Jones and other fallen officers who laid down their lives for others.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“It’s something that’s going to be here forever. It’s something that everybody is going to see," said Courtney Rickman, the widow of Deputy Matt Jones.

Courtney Rickman lost her husband, Deputy Matt Jones, six years ago.

Rickman didn’t expect a highway to be renamed after Jones.

“Just think about all of us who have driven down roads and we’ve seen dedications and things, and think of somebody must have done something great or have been a great person for them to take the time out and honor them on a highway. How amazing is that? It’s not something that everybody gets," said Rickman.

Deputy Jones, who worked for the Falls County Sheriff’s Office, died on Oct. 11, 2019, after being struck on Highway 6 while trying to help a motorist who slid off the road in the rain.

Falls County Sheriff Jason Campbell said Deputy Jones won’t ever be forgotten.

“He made the ultimate sacrifice; he laid down his life in the protection of others. Like it says in the bible, no greater love than to lay down this life for others,” said Sheriff Campbell.

Driving down Highway 7 won't be the same for Sheriff Campbell, Courtney, and many others.

“This is, to me, another lasting reminder of him," said Rickman.

