The flu vaccination can protect you and those around you

“Most years we’ve passed on the flu shot," said resident Felicia Witte.

That was then. This is now. And Felicia Witte said that won't be the case this year.

That's because she and her son learned a pretty harsh lesson.

“But last year he and I, and two family members had the flu at the same time, and it was truly awful," Witte said.

October is the start of flu season — and most of us are seeing flu shot signs popping up.

Our 25News reporter spoke with Samuel Clark, a physician with Baylor Scott and White at McLane's Children's Hospital.

He puts it simply: the flu shot is needed.

“It gives you significant immunity for that year's virus for five to six months. The recommendation is to get it as early as you can to protect yourself throughout the season," Dr. Clark said.

Felicia said now that she’s gotten her flu shot, she’s a little more at ease.

“I’m feeling a little more secure in the fact that we’re covered there," Witte said.

Dr. Clark said it’s a two-step process with your body and the vaccine.

“And basically the vaccine gives your body a more detailed road map to fight the virus year in and year out, and so your body is more effective in fighting it with the vaccine," Dr. Clark said.

However, washing your hands frequently is another key practice to help keep the flu at bay. Witte said for those who have yet to get the vaccine.

“Get vaccinated!" Witte said.

Dates and locations for flu shot drive-thru:

Friday, Oct. 3, 2025

5:00 - 8:00 PM

McLane Children's Clinic - Killeen McLane Children's Clinic -

3801 Scott and White Drive

Killeen, TX 76543

Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025

9:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Baylor Scott & White McLane

Children's Specialty Clinic -

Temple

1901 SW HK Dodgen Loop

Friday, Oct. 17, 2025

5:00 - 8:00 PM

McLane Children's Clinic-Harris Creek

101 Sunwest Boulevard

McGregor, TX 76657

Please bring your insurance information with you.

