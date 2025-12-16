Woman warns of AI-generated pet scam targeting dog owners

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — A Lacy Lakeview woman is warning others about a sophisticated scam that uses artificial intelligence to target pet owners searching for their missing animals after she nearly fell victim to fraudsters demanding thousands of dollars.

Donna Davis received a concerning voicemail days after posting about her missing dog on Facebook. The caller claimed to be a veterinarian who had found her pet.

"We're calling you in regards to a lost female dog ma'am, it is imperative that you make verbal contact back with us in a timely manner in regards to your animals emergency surgery," the voicemail said.

The person identifying himself as "Michael Lane" and told Davis he was the head veterinarian and that her dog had been hit by a car and brought in for treatment.

"It was Mr. Michael Lane telling me that he was the head vet and she had been hit by a car brought in and that I would need to pay $2,136," Davis said.

The scammer asked for $2,136 to pay for emergency surgery and return her dog.

To make the scam appear legitimate, the fake veterinarian sent Davis a photo showing a dog on an operating table with medical equipment.

KXXV AI GENERATED IMAGE

"They had the tube coming out of her mouth and like all the things that would really make you think that it was legit," Davis said.

However, after examining the photo more closely, Davis realized it wasn't her dog and suspected the image was AI-generated.

"Mine's 4.5 pounds. He even went as far as to say, just be mindful that due to the severity of the injuries, your dog will appear swollen. While she may be swollen, she's not going to look like the 15 pound dog that was laying in that picture," Davis said.

Davis contacted police in Lacy Lakeview and Waco, who directed her to file a report with the Federal Trade Commission.

She also reached out to the McLennan County Sheriff's Office after contacting 25 News.

"This isn't the first time they've seen someone be scammed trying to get a dog back, but it's the first time that they've seen the AI be included in that potential scam," Davis said.

Davis was fortunate to recognize the scam before losing money, but she's concerned about other potential victims in the community.

"My biggest concern after myself is the elderly in our area or those that aren't familiar with um the um electronics and technology and you know, up to date on those things that they really could have fallen victim to that," Davis said.

The Waco Police Department confirmed that Davis did the right thing by reporting the scam. However, officers noted that most scammers operate outside of Waco, making arrests difficult.

In our previous coverage, Waco Police Department gave the following tips to prevent falling victim to scams.

Ask for a callback number if you're unsure about a caller

Hang up and verify the number through Google or by calling the company directly

Never give credit card information to anyone who calls you

Contact your local police department to report suspected scams



As of publishing, Davis' dog is still missing and she's offering a $500 reward for her dog's safe return home.

"I just want her home, and I just felt so disgusted that he would prey on me in such a vulnerable time," Davis said.

If you have any information or have seen her dog, contact 25 News via email at news@kxxv.com or by submitting a tip here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

