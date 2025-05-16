Woman fights insurance company over ambulance bill

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — A Hewitt woman is fighting Blue Cross Blue Shield over a $511 ambulance bill despite meeting her deductible and out-of-pocket maximum for the year.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A Hewitt woman is challenging her insurance company after receiving a $511.36 ambulance bill for emergency services she believed should have been fully covered.

Shelia Smith called 911 last year when her husband collapsed in her arms during a medical emergency.

"I thought he had a heart attack and died right there in my arms. I was able to lower him to the ground, call 911, and they sent an ambulance," Smith said.

AMR, the only ambulance provider in Hewitt, responded to the emergency call. However, Smith later discovered her insurance company, Blue Cross Blue Shield, would not cover the full cost of the ambulance service.

"And I know in the grand scheme of things, it does not seem like a lot of money to someone, but when you continue to have medical bills and we had met our deductible and out-of-pocket max for 2024," Smith said.

Smith is now on her third attempt to appeal the charge. She maintains that her fight isn't about the money but about the principle of the matter.

"Does Blue Cross Blue Shield want us to take an Uber? Do they want us to call an in-network ambulance service that's 28.1 miles away from our house? Is that the answer? I don't think so," Smith said.

When contacted about the situation, Blue Cross Blue Shield responded that most ambulance companies don't have agreements with health insurers and don't negotiate rates with insurance companies. The insurer stated this is a nationwide issue, not limited to Hewitt.

Smith hopes insurance companies will prioritize people and services over premiums.

"I see why people take the risk of driving their loved one, even when they're panicked," Smith said.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

