Woman caught on video dropping off puppies at Somerville bar speaks out, reveals why she did it

SOMERVILLE, Texas (KRHD) — A Somerville woman is sharing her story after she was caught on surveillance video dropping puppies off at a local bar on June 16.



Somerville resident Lori Lindeman was caught on camera on Father's Day, dropping puppies off at local bar, Half Moon Saloon.

She says she found the puppies at her now-deceased ex-husband's home, hoping someone would pick them up.

Now, all she wants — she says — is to apologize, but she and her cousin also point out the lack of resources in the County.

Lindeman is charged with a misdemeanor, awaiting trial in September.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Choosing a lesser of two evils — that's how Lori Lindeman describes herself in this video.

"I was distraught," Lindeman said.

She was dropping puppies off at the Half Moon Saloon in Somerville, and now, she's sharing her side of the story with us for the first time.

"How did that day start for you?"

"It started at seven o'clock in the morning with the phone call saying from my son saying that he found his father dead," she said.

"When I got over there to the house, I immediately could tell that there was an issue with the dogs because there was like 20 dogs plus eight puppies… so, my head was like, 'I don't know what to do'."

So, she decided to take them to the bar, thinking someone would pick them up.

"I called a few people, you know what I'm saying? No one answered besides my cousin. She came and got one at that point," Lindeman said.

Now, she's charged with a misdemeanor.

"This was wrong," she said.

But her and her cousin, Kayelynn Hall, also points out there's limited resources in the county.

"There's not a lot of resources out here in the country, even in Bryan, the shelters are full," Hall said.

I spoke to Caldwell Animal Control Officer Breanna Holland who says they to identify the owners of strays they take in.

But there's only so much they can do.

"I do know in certain circumstances when we need to help the county will, you know, utilize our kennels, but our space is very limited," Holland said. "We have five kennels for the whole city."

Other rescues like H.A.R.T. exist — run by volunteers.

"I know you said you work with the, rescues and things like that. So, I want to ask, you know, why not just call the rescue up?"

"I know. That's what Natasha had asked me the same thing she was like 'Why didn't you just reach out, Lori?,'' she said.

"I just wasn't, I wasn't thinking, you know."

Now, she's just wanting to apologize.

"I feel bad about the whole situation for one, mostly, because the puppies, you know, I didn't want to put him in any danger of bringing him here, you know. So I'm sorry. So I thought I was making the right decision," Lindeman said.

