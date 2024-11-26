With debris piling up on Central Texas roads, upcoming holiday travel is raising concerns

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) — There were nearly 1,500 crashes reported in Texas last year because of items not being strapped down properly on vehicles.

In the coming weeks, many Central Texans will be buying Christmas trees — especially live trees — and AAA says it’s very important to make sure they are strapped down properly to ensure everyone’s safety, and to make sure drivers are abiding by the law.

A survey by AAA found that 60 percent of people who had live trees, say their tree had previously fallen off their vehicle while transporting it home.

"A lawn mower blade went through a windshield," said Corporate Spokesperson & Community Relations with AAA Texas/New Mexico, Daniel Armbruster.

He not only heard it all as a AAA employee, but he’s lived it with roadway debris landing on the hood of his car.

"A 2x4 — the car in front of me ran it over — it flipped in the air, had it gone throw the windshield, it would have killed my passenger.”

They were lucky — roadway debris was a factor in 500 people being killed and 39,000 people injured across the country in just four years (2011-2014), according to a latest report from AAA on the topic.

Now that Thanksgiving is around the corner, it can be even scarier for both drivers and pedestrians stuck on the highway.

AAA anticipates responding to more than 19,000 roadside rescues across Texas during the week surrounding Thanksgiving — flat tires were the main culprit last year.

In McLennan County, TxDOT got 143 calls to remove roadway debris between January and August.

TxDOT officials say there are weekly interstate sweeps and debris pickups — adding that drivers can report roadway debris that poses an immediate danger by calling local law enforcement.

"We want to make sure that roadways are as safe as possible," said TxDOT's Waco District Spokesperson, Jake Smith.

The main message is to make sure the items on drivers' vehicles are properly strapped down, because if not they could be fined.

"It’s a very serious problem and one that we really need to see some improvement on for motorist safety here in Texas," Armbrusrter said.

There are other efforts to help out — there have been around three dozen 'Adopt a Highway' clean-up events in McLennan County this year.

Here are some tips from The AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety for securing a load:

