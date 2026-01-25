WACO, Texas (KXXV) — "Freezing is just a mindset. This is Baylor versus TCU. I mean, nothing is stopping us," one Baylor student said.

Nothing did stop Baylor nation. Concerns over the ice did not cool fans from the Foster — the student section was packed and it was louder than ever at the Pavilion.

Winter storm doesn't cool Baylor Nation from attending TCU game

Despite the weather, the fans were always going to come.

"We love Bears athletics. We love Baylor, and there's not much else to do here in Waco, so might as well embrace what we get as students," a Baylor student said.

"Because it's senior year and why not? So we're about to beat TCU," a Baylor student said.

Well the Bears did not beat TCU. The Bears played tough but they ended up dropping their second game to the Horned Frogs. Baylor has now lost their last four home games and are on a three game losing streak.

For Baylor nation, they found even in the harshest of weather — you have to show support.

"Culture is important. It could be an off year for Baylor basketball, but there's a lot of season left and I think it helps the players if we show support and still show up," a Baylor student said.

Baylor gets a little rest before their next game. The men's team heads on the road to take on Cincinnati on Wednesday, Jan. 28.

