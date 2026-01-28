Winter Storm continues to affect Central Texas sports

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The winter storm causes setbacks for some local athletic programs.

To find out more about schedule changes, 25 News' Shahji Adam sat down with some local coaches to get their reaction.

"It actually kind of reminds me...we had a big ice storm here in this area and it was the second round of the playoffs. We were actually set to play Salado. We ended up having to kind of do the same type of like thing. As far as missing practice, missing opportunities to get in the gym to get ready for, you know a big game," La Vega girls basketball head coach Marcus Willis Sr. said.

"Obviously, if we had the choice between practicing right now and not, we would choose to practice, you know, but these things are out of our control, so, you know, trying to worry about or get stressed about things outside of our control, that's foolish," Midway boys basketball head coach Matt Sayman said.

With practices being canceled and games being postponed, it causes issues with season planning.

"I don't know that it's difficult. I mean, it's a little cumbersome and and annoying at times, but you know, we've got some really good people that are really flexible, and it's Texas," Midway Athletic Director Brad Shelton said.

"I think everyone that's been here awhile understands the weather and the crazy weather patterns. So, you know, just flexibility is the most important thing," he said.

With players and coaches being stuck at home — coaches look to get creative. One way is to send workouts via Zoom and they look to keep their players motivated.

"Well, the hard part is just that I think a lot of times, some of our kids are self-motivated, so, that helps a lot more than us trying to motivate them. You send them things to do, you just talk to them and just make sure that they're still getting mental reps as much as possible because they can't get the physical ones," Midway girls basketball head coach Selena Winbush said.

"I just think it just challenges you more, because you're not in the gym, but I think it helps you when it comes from that perspective," Willis Sr. said.

Basketball games look to be played on Wednesday.

